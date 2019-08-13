Aug. 13-- Aug. 13--A children's book created by Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences staff will debut Thursday at Inklings Bookshop.
The hourlong release event for "I Want to Be a Doctor! A Day at Medical School," begins at 7 p.m. at the Chalet Place bookstore at 5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima. All proceeds from sale of the book benefit PNWU medical student scholarships. The book costs $17.95.
The book invites readers on a journey through a day at medical school with Jill, a young girl from Alaska who dreams of one day becoming a doctor, a news release said. Featuring numerous illustrations and educational health sciences information, "I Want to Be a Doctor!" encourages young readers to always follow their dreams and shows them that, no matter where they are from, they, too, can become doctors.
"I Want To Be a Doctor!" was produced by a team from PNWU: Paul Bubluski, author and a member of the university's marketing and communications team; Adam Dahir, illustrator and a visual storyteller for the university; Cassidy Mendonca, illustrator and one of the marketing coordinators at the university; and Kandy Caballero, layout and typography and a member of the marketing and communications team.
For more information, call 509-965-5830 or visit