July 20-- Jul. 20--Position 6 in Wapato's City Council has a four-year term. Brinda Quintanilla-Bautista, who currently holds Position 6, is not running. Danae Pugh, Judith Owens-Canapo and Rosemary "Rosie" Reyes are seeking the seat. The top two will advance to the November general election.
Danae Pugh
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
That is inherently an assumptive statement which implies that this newspaper (assumes) ... that the majority of the city of Wapato are unhappy with the way things are going. That's untrue. Most people in Wapato just aren't saying anything. A majority of the town is happy with the improvements to roads, the community center being open to the children of Wapato, the city pool being reopened as a safe and clean place to take your kids on a hot day ... It's not a matter of broken public trust, it's a matter of a minority that is for lack of a better phrase "the squeaky wheel."
What will you do to resolve the lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
I would encourage the city to take the opposing party to court and expose the lawsuits for what they are: frivolous, greedy, and politically motivated attacks on our poor city.
Does the community need a city administrator?
Definitely. Without a city administrator, over $300,000 was stolen from our city, our swimming pool was completely neglected, our community center was closed down, our cemetery became the worst in the Valley. With our city administrator the $300,000 that was stolen has been replaced through an insurance settlement, our swimming pool is remodeled and reopened, our community center is remodeled, opened and serving our community and our cemetery is now a beautiful place for our loved ones and their families.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
The majority of budget issues stem from previous administration's mismanagement of public funds, so first a full review of what actually happened and what actually went where needs to be done. ... As to providing city services and keeping things in good shape those should be non-negotiable. ... These things must be kept up and upkeep costs far less then fixing years of neglect and apathy. To that end I think there needs to be a shift in thinking. It's not how much it costs; it's about the benefit to the morale of the city as a whole and making things better for the next generation of children.
Judith Owens-Canapo
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
That's a tough question because Wapato is in a terrible situation. We're financially strapped, families against families, friends against friends that have forever had a bond with one another -- and the bonds have been broken. I would hope a lot of those can be repaired at some point ... I believe our little community has really been wronged here, and it's going to really impact our children 10 years from now trying to get this fixed.
What will you do to resolve the lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
There's probably nothing I can do. I'm not a lawyer or prosecutor. That's going to have to be legally fixed.
Does the community need a city administrator?
I don't believe so. I've lived here all my life and we never had one. In my day, the mayor used to run the town. We used to be a democracy, not an autocracy. ... We used to not be that. We used to be a democracy government in City Hall, where everyone worked together to run our city. Our cops weren't being told what to do, they were doing what they were supposed to do.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
If you've gone and looked at our cemetery, it doesn't look great... We can get rid of our city administrator... There's a lot of places where we could get rid of things to help our community. (In regard to) police and fire protection in our city, we could have something for our youth (to look at) that is done legally and morally right, where people are held accountable... There's got to be accountability, too. Our hands are tied until we have an election.
Rosemary "Rosie" Reyes
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
Being transparent, honest and letting the community know what's going on with the city and financials -- things like that.
What will you do to resolve the lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
Honestly, I have no idea because that's going to be a hard one.
Does the community need a city administrator?
We never had one before. I don't think so.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
That would be something that we have to discuss as a whole with the council and again with the mayor.
Reach Janelle Retka at jretka@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @janelleretka