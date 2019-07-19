July 19-- Jul. 19--It's time to get to know the candidates for Wapato City Council.
Ballots are being mailed this week for the Aug. 6 primary election. Five of seven Wapato City Council positions, as well as the mayoral position, are on the ballot this year.
The election comes after the state auditor identified findings of gross mismanagement and egregious disregard for accountability and open government in the city, as well as ethics violations by former mayor and current City Administrator Juan Orozco. As of February, the city was operating with a deficit of more than $41,000, while three years prior the city had roughly $2 million in reserve funds.
The city is facing five lawsuits and nine civil tort claims that could become lawsuits and is set to lose its insurance at the end of the year.
Other community concerns include law enforcement and public facilities management.
Council members receive $50 per meeting, with a limit of $100 per month, according to the state auditor's office. Positions are nonpartisan.
Position 2 in Wapato's City Council is open for the remaining two years of the term. Incumbent Joel Torres, Edwin Andrade and former Mayor Jesse Farias are running for the spot, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election in November.
Torres was appointed to the position in October. He did not respond to questions from the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Edwin Andrade
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
Wapato has seemed really off lately, I guess you could say. I want to help build Wapato to (return to) a positive environment. That's really my goal ... I want to represent all types of minorities here that we have ... I come from different communities, as in Hispanic, low (income and) the LGBT community as well, so I want to be able to incorporate all and represent everyone.
What will you do to resolve lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
In reality, I feel like we have to listen to the community (in City Council). We speak for the community. We represent the community, so (we should) support what the community says or wants to do, that's what my role should be ... It's time for change. It's time for fresh people in there that won't look at it as an opportunity to get back at people, but to build up the community.
Does the community need a city administrator?
I don't believe so. We were running for a long time without one. I don't see why we would need one now. I believe it's just a waste of money ... It's something that the mayor should be responsible for instead of having the mayor above that person.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
We have to look at budgets, how much budgets are. One thing I always say is that we're going to work within our budget. If the budget is put at a certain amount, that's what we have to stay between. We can't exceed the amount. Lately, we have budget issues, which is something we can't do. Wapato has been in the negative.
Jesse Farias
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
My way of doing business is to be out in the community, visiting among people to see what their concerns are and answer them the best I can. If I don't have an answer, I get back to them as quickly as I can with an answer. I find (that) if you treat people with dignity and respect, they'll respond with the same.
What will you do to resolve lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
I have no idea.
Does the community need a city administrator?
I have no opinion.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
There is no way we can fund everything. We have to face a reality. We can't fund everything. There isn't a municipality in the United States that can fund everything. So the City Council is going to have to sit down and figure out its priorities and how they're supposed to fund those.
