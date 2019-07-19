July 19-- Jul. 19--It's time to get to know Wapato City Council candidates.
Ballots are being mailed this week for the Aug. 6 primary election, and five of seven Wapato City Council positions, as well as the mayoral position, are on the ballot this year.
The election comes after the state auditor identified findings of gross mismanagement and egregious disregard for accountability and open government in the city, as well as ethics violations by former mayor and City Administrator Juan Orozco. As of February, the city was operating in a deficit of more than $41,000, while three years prior the city had roughly $2 million in reserve funds.
The city is facing five lawsuits and nine civil tort claims that could become lawsuits and is set to lose its insurance at the end of the year.
Other community concerns include law enforcement and public facilities management.
Five people are running for Position 4 on the Wapato City Council, which has a four-year term. Council members receive $50 per meeting, with a limit of $100 per month, according to the state auditor's office.
Barbara "Barbie" Perez, Marla Floresca Hernandez, Doug Milne, Margaret Estrada and former council member Frank Jaime are running. The top two will advance to the November general election.
Perez, who currently holds the position, did not respond to questions from the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Marla Floresca Hernandez
* Age: 48
* Occupation: Phlebotomist
* Education: High school, some college
* Community service: None
* Previous elected office: None
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
Be open. We've got to clean this up and be open with everybody and just ... be out there more. Be more involved in the community.
What will you do to resolve the lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
Hopefully, at some time we can get the jail back and maybe some of the officers and jailers. Everything else, we're just going to have to take it one day at a time. Hopefully with new administrators in there, people will kind of sit back and see that we're trying to clean it up, start new, start from scratch.
Does the community need a city administrator?
No. No, we've never had one and we've never needed one.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
The pool is open right now. They spent all that money and there's not that many kids there. The last couple days there's been maybe six kids total on one given day. It's not busy. The community center hasn't been very busy that I know of. The cemetery does need cleaning, mowing. But maybe we could get some input from the community -- from people that have their loved ones there. Maybe have it open if they're willing to help out, too.
Budget, we're just going to have to take that one thing at a time. I'd hate to pull money from something because we have to put it somewhere else. Law enforcement, we do need law enforcement here. This is a small town. We've always had law enforcement 24/7. We've always had a jail here and we've never had to pay out to have anybody put in another jail.
Doug Milne
* Age: 66
* Occupation: Property management
* Education: High school
* Community service: Coaching kids with parks department
* Previous elected office: None
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
By opening it up to the general public, instead of hiding everything. You have to remember that these are public funds and decisions that are made affect the public, so the public has the right to know these things and be involved, and that's what I hope to do.
What will you do to resolve the lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
I don't know. I don't know if there's anything that the future council can do about those things, because I think that once they're in the court system, I think they just have to kind of go through the channels and get the result. I don't know if there's any way that individual council members can intercede.
Does the community need a city administrator?
No, we've done quite well with a strong mayor and a mayor that is capable and willing to make those decisions on things that need to be done. My belief is that the mayor hires a clerk, she or he hires a public works director and a police chief, generally a fire chief, and those people are supposed to be qualified to do those jobs and they report to the mayor. I don't think we need someone in there making day-to-day decisions when we have people in there running individual departments, individual programs.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
The cemetery has a budget, and in our codes as well as Washington state law, you set up bookkeeping procedures that those funds going to the cemetery come out of the cemetery fund. They don't come out of the water fund or the sewer fund... All of these things are itemized... In Washington state, you can't go in and take money out of one account to pay for another.
We haven't had public accounting of what money is available and where the money has gone since (City Administrator Juan) Orozco was elected, so we don't know where we stand... That's how I propose to handle things in the future. Have good accounting of the monies and spend responsibly.
Margaret Estrada
* Age: 48
* Occupation: Student teacher at Toppenish High School
* Education: Bachelors in education from the University of Phoenix, Wapato High School diploma
* Community service: Various programs with Toppenish High School
* Previous elected office: None
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
By having community awareness, transparency, community involvement.
What will you do to resolve the lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
One of the reasons why I (am) running for city council (is that) I have grandparents and parents living in the city of Wapato that are discouraged because they're too old to get anything accomplished in the community. So my job is to get involved in the community and make a change.
Does the community need a city administrator?
No, they do not. We've never had it before, we've never had these issues, lawsuits, money missing -- any of that. All of the sudden we get a city administrator and all these other high-paying jobs that weren't there... (or) weren't paid that high. We just need a full city cleanup.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
By being more involved, adding on to what's already been done. Because I have no issues with the cemetery, I have no issues with the pool opening. That's something we do need in this city. We need to keep it open, we need to get more donors to get things done... For example, the enclosure of the city pool, meaning that it can be used year-round, not just during the summer. That's something that would bring money into our city, because with Wapato High School, the swim team has to go elsewhere and that's something we could use for our students in Wapato. My dream when I started doing this is remembering all the things I had when I was (growing up) here.
Frank Jaime
* Age: 59
* Occupation: Owner of a Wapato mechanic shop for over 40 years
* Education: Perry Technical Institute automotive technician, high school
* Community service: Took care of the Wapato Community Center for three years
* Previous elected office: Wapato city council member for 10 years
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
First of all, I'd go with what the (state) auditor said. There's a lot of corruption and she couldn't do anything about it but had to turn to someone who can. I'd continue with the investigation ... Find out what was done. Find out where finances are now compared to about two years ago. Two years ago when I left (city council), the city was expensive but it was running ... Now the city is in debt as far as I know.
What will you do to resolve the lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
First of all, I'd try to find out if the city has any insurance that can cover the lawsuits that have been done and then talk to some of the people that are filing the lawsuit. Would firing this guy (Orozoco) ... result in people not suing?
Does the community need a city administrator?
No. All I'd have to do is get back to the department heads, like we had before, and have the mayor give directions to the department heads, like we had before.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
First of all, you have to figure out what's left after the audit at the end of this year. We're going to have what you call a complete audit, and then from there we can decide what we're going to do. Because we really don't know what's left, how much is in each department.
