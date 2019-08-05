Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--Cold War Patriots will hold free informational events for Hanford workers next week in Central Washington.
The events will take place Aug. 13 in Yakima, Aug. 14 in Richland and Aug. 15 in Kennewick. Anyone who worked at Hanford or any other nuclear weapons facility is invited to attend. At the meetings, representatives will be available to help workers understand the monetary and medical benefits available to them, including home health care, according to a news release.
They are set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Refreshments will be offered. The Yakima sessions are in the Rainier Room of the Hilton Garden Inn, 401 E. Yakima Ave. The Richland meetings are at the Red Lion Hanford House, 802 George Washington Way, and the Kennewick meetings are at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 7048 W Grandridge Blvd.
The 10 a.m. sessions are customized for workers who have already applied for Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act benefits and have either been awarded a U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card or have a pending claim, the news release said. The 2 p.m. sessions are for workers who haven't yet applied for benefits or those whose claims have been denied.
Learn more about Cold War Patriots at www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 888-903-8989 for more information.
Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.