PARIS _ German Chancellor Angela Merkel and five other European leaders were scheduled to be guests of honor in Paris as Sunday's Bastille Day parade celebrates European military cooperation.
Troops from the 10 countries taking part in the European Intervention Initiative, including France and Germany, will take part in the traditional parade down the Champs-Elysees.
Around 500 soldiers from the joint Franco-German Brigade are also scheduled to take part in the parade, along with a Spanish contingent returning from deployment with an EU training mission in Mali.
The July 14 celebration marks the storming of the Bastille royal fortress and prison in 1789, which is seen as the symbolic start of the French Revolution.
Heads of state and government from Belgium, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands and Portugal will join French President Emmanuel Macron and Merkel on the reviewing stand.
Merkel is facing increasing scrutiny after suffering three shaking fits in the last month while standing at public events.
Guests of honor at the Bastille Day parade are seated on the reviewing stand but normally stand for the French national anthem and to take the salute from military units as they march past.
On Thursday, Merkel did not directly answer a question about whether she had gone for medical treatment, but offered reassurances about her health.
She has blamed the first bout of shaking on dehydration and the subsequent two on psychological "processing" of the first attack.
