Mamma mia, here she goes again!
Meryl Streep, 70, will be the first actor to receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, the Toronto International Film Festival announced in a press release Friday. Streep will get the award on Sept. 9 at the festival.
"Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation," Joana Vicente, co-head of the film festival, said in a statement. "Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television, and the stage spans five decades ... She has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless. TIFF could not be more thrilled to honor such a skilled and exemplary artist."
Streep is riding yet another acting high, this time as Mary Louise Wright, in "Big Little Lies," where she made waves for the Monterey Five and uttered scarring screams at dinner.
The three-time Academy Award winner _ who holds a record 21 Oscar nominations _ next stars in Steven Soderbergh's "The Laundromat." The film will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
