July 20-- Jul. 20--The Clark-Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.4 pounds of heroin Friday morning during a drug investigation in northern Clark County.
The seized methamphetamine, about 3,000 doses, has a street value of $75,000, and the heroin, about 5,000 doses, has a street value of $85,000, according to a Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Because of the ongoing investigation, no names or addresses were released, the post states.
The Portland Police Bureau's Drugs and Vice Division and Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit assisted in the operation.