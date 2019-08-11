NEW YORK _ This recent run by the New York Mets has seen some unusual events occur. Sunday afternoon was no different. The Mets trailed early and late against the Nationals, quickly forming rallies both times. It was not enough, as the Mets dropped the finale of their homestand, 7-4, to the Washington Nationals.
The Mets had a chance to leap over the Nationals in the Wild Card standings. Losses by the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals in other games on Sunday meant a Mets victory would have put New York ahead of all teams and in the first wild card spot.
There was confidence for a Mets win as Jacob deGrom is among the best in baseball during day games. The reigning Cy Young Award winner would not factor into the decision, throwing 101 pitches across five innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out seven.
The only trouble deGrom ran into all day was during a 34-pitch first inning, where he loaded the bases and couldn't grab a throw by Pete Alonso while covering first base. Alonso's throwing error allowed all three runners on base to score and gave Washington an early 3-0 lead.
That Nationals lead would be erased in the bottom of the second when J.D. Davis and Wilson Ramos both hit singles, setting things up for Yonkers native Joe Panik. Panik's single drove in his first run in a Mets uniform, cutting the Washington lead to just two.
With two on and two away, deGrom helped his own cause by stunning the Nationals infield with a bunt single. That loaded the bases for Jeff McNeil, who added to his already impressive numbers with first-pitch swinging. McNeil's two-RBI double on the first pitch increased his career batting average to .417 when putting the ball in play on the first pitch.
A high pitch count for deGrom and Seth Lugo unavailable after two innings pitched Saturday night meant the rest of the Mets bullpen would be called upon four innings of relief. Luis Avilan struck out two, but allowed two singles in the sixth inning. Freehold native Brad Brach made his Mets debut later in the inning, getting Brian Dozier to fly out to right field.
Robert Gsellman allowed two hits in his three batters faced in the seventh inning with a Jeff McNeil error moving Adam Eaton up to third base. Gsellman would exit with one out and bring on Justin Wilson, who walked Juan Soto to load the bases. Two batters later, former Met Asdrubal Cabrera dropped in a two-run double to give the Nationals a 5-3 lead.
A double by Jeff McNeil and a single by Amed Rosario had the Mets threaten in the bottom of the seventh. A Michael Conforto sacrifice fly scored McNeil to draw the Mets closer, but that was all for that threat.
Jeurys Familia and Edwin Diaz, two important arms in the Mets bullpen, were both in need of good outings. Familia had his, striking out the side in the eighth inning. Diaz did not. Diaz struck out a pair in the ninth, but walked one and allowed a two-run home run to Victor Robles, growing the Nationals lead to 7-4.
