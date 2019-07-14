MIAMI _ All it took was a trip to Marlins Park for the Mets to be reminded of what winning feels like on the road.
The Mets' 6-2 win against the Marlins on Sunday afternoon marked their first road series victory since they swept Miami from April 1-3. The Mets are 19-32 away from Citi Field this season. The team's winning percentage on the road (.373) still ranks last in the National League, but it was a step in the right direction for the turbulent Mets club.
Jacob deGrom hardly pitched like his dominant self when he made it through just five innings in his first start of the second half of the season. He gave up one earned on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts across 94 pitches. Sunday afternoon featured the battery of deGrom and Wilson Ramos, and the right-handed ace lowered his ERA to 3.98 while throwing to the Mets starting catcher. Despite the abbreviated start, deGrom earned his fifth win of the season.
"Almost 100 pitches in five innings, that's not ideal," deGrom said. "I just didn't feel that comfortable out there today. But I'm fortunate enough that these guys put up some runs for me."
When Robinson Cano homered for the first time in nearly one month on Saturday, the veteran second baseman needed to prove his production and power was still sustainable. Cano had no problem flexing his muscles when he homered again on Sunday, marking the first time since September of 2017 the 36-year-old has hit jacks in back-to-back games.
Cano is hitting .395 (17-for-43) with five runs, two home runs, four RBI and a walk over his last 11 games. The second baseman went 4-for-5 in the series finale against the Marlins while adding his sixth homer of the year. Cano went 6-for-13 with four runs scored and three RBI in Miami, indicating an extremely productive weekend for the veteran.
"People are always going to question when you're not doing good," Cano said. "It's easy to say, 'Robby's older now,' because I'm 36 years old. I just close my ears to those negative comments. I know what I can do, I know how I feel."
Jeff McNeil set the tone for the offense by launching a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game from Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Later, it was revealed that home run was totally scripted. Just before McNeil dug into the batter's box, Mets skipper Mickey Callaway challenged McNeil to hit a home run as par of an 11-pitch at-bat.
"I just laughed and said I'll do it on the first pitch. It just happened to work out," McNeil said.
"He's pretty much doing whatever he wants to do," Callaway said of McNeil calling the shot. It was his eighth homer of the year. McNeil continues to lead the Major League with a .349 batting average.
