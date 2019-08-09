NEW YORK _ Joe Panik officially signed as a free agent with the Mets hours before the red-hot team kicks off a decisive three-game matchup against the Nationals on Friday. To make room for Panik on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated utility infielder Adeiny Hechavarria for assignment. Hechavarria was owed $1 million in roster bonus money on Saturday if he was kept on the 40-man roster.
Panik was DFA'd by the Giants on Tuesday, and had been their regular second baseman since 2014. The 28-year-old cleared waivers and the Mets swooped in shortly after. Panik was born in Yonkers, N.Y., and attended St. John's University in Queens.
He will wear No. 2 for the Mets.
The second baseman will fill the hole left behind by Robinson Cano's torn left hamstring. Cano is expected to miss much, if not all, of the remaining season.
Panik brings a solid glove to the Mets' scrappy infield. But he was hitting just .235 with a career-low .627 OPS before the DFA. Perhaps a change of scenery will help spark his bat.
With the addition of Panik, the Mets can permanently move Jeff McNeil to right field. The Mets did not have a concrete replacement for Cano before claiming Panik. A mix of players including Hechavarria, Luis Guillorme, Juan Lagares, Aaron Altherr and McNeil had helped to fill the open second base job. The Mets outfield is now sturdier with Panik covering second. J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto and McNeil will now be parked beyond the diamond in more consistent everyday roles.
Panik was an All-Star in 2015 and helped the Giants win the World Series in 2014. He earned a Gold Glove at second base in '16. Panik will be the eighth St. John's player to appear with the Mets joining: left-handers John Franco, Frank Viola and C.J. Nitkowski, right-handers Larry Bearnarth and Terry Bross, and infielders Mike Jorgensen and infielder Ted Schreiber.
