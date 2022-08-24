Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TIJUANA, Mexico — Mexican federal authorities on Wednesday arrested David López Jiménez, who goes by the nickname "Cabo 20." He is accused of ordering the murder of Tijuana photojournalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel.

Jiménez was taken into custody in the early morning in the eastern Mexican state of Nuevo León. Baja California state Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio announced the arrest at a news conference.



©2022 The San Diego Union-Tribune. Visit sandiegouniontribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?