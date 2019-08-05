EL PASO, Texas _ He's still shaking and can't sleep at night after witnessing the horrific massacre. But on Monday, 48 hours after the shooting at Walmart, Eduardo Castro Gurrola was back in the city he thought he might never have the courage to set foot in again.
He says he came back out of solidarity.
"We're all one big family, and we're grieving together, sharing each other's pain, " said Castro, 72, a native of Chihuahua City, Mexico. "But I'd be lying if I said I didn't think twice about coming across, not after what I saw."
Castro says he was inside the Walmart as the shooting began Saturday, a tragedy that pierced the heart of two countries. On Monday, the death toll officially climbed to 22. It was revealed that 13 of those slain were U.S. citizens, one German and eight were from Mexico.
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard traveled to El Paso to express his sympathies for the people of both nations and visit injured Mexicans in local hospitals.
"We want to express our condolences to El Paso, to the United States and each family" who suffered from the tragedy, he said. "We are different cultures, but we need to live and respect each other in Mexico and in the United States."
Ebrard stressed Mexico's solidarity with a region that he said moves and operates as one.
But he also urged city authorities to promptly release the bodies of Mexican nationals back to their native land. They came from the states of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Aguascalientes.
His trip comes at a sensitive time for U.S.-Mexico relations. Ebrard was talking tough Monday when he said Mexico plans to pursue legal action against the company that provided the weapon and will insist on a role in the investigation and trial of the shooting suspect.
Authorities say that man, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, drove about 10 hours from Allen, Texas, to kill Mexicans in this usually peaceful border city. He shot 49 people. If necessary, Ebrard said, Mexico will consider extraditing Crusius to face charges in Mexico.
"We consider this to be an act of terror, obviously in U.S. territory, but against Mexican citizens," Ebrard said. "So we will be sharing all the details with authorities."
Former Mexican Ambassador Arturo Sarukhan applauded Mexico's stance over the shootings but cautioned that "courtesy and courage are not mutually exclusive, and appeasement should no longer be the response to Trump."
There's a lot at stake as the two nations make their way forward: Mexico and the U.S. trade billions of dollars' worth of goods each year and have a new trade deal on the table. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is strongly centered on stopping immigration. But his inflammatory words deriding Mexicans have left Mexican officials concerned and uncomfortable.
And Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has already been criticized by many of his people for caving into Trump's demand to stem the flow of Central Americans into the U.S., providing upwards of 2,100 national guardsmen on its northern and southern border.
But for most Mexicanos in the region, life on the border goes beyond politics. Many lead binational lives.
They have families on both sides of the border and for generations Mexican visits to El Paso have involved seeing families, attending school, work and shopping and enjoying restaurants in the bustling retail area, particularly near the Cielo Vista Mall, just blocks away from Walmart.
Castro said he entered the Walmart on Saturday at about 10 am.
Some 39 minutes later shots rang out as he headed toward the poultry section to buy chicken and shrimp.
He said he saw a tall man with a rifle methodically picking out his victim across the aisle. Stunned, he made a mad dash, following an employee who led him and others _ all screaming in Spanish _ toward the exit in the back of the store.
"Had we not escaped, we would have been part of the slaughter," he said.
The events unfolded here with some irony. For more than a decade, Americans have been wary about traveling to Mexico because of drug cartel violence that's claimed the lives of more than 200,000 people. Saturday's massacre is forcing Mexicans to face their own fears when traveling to the U.S., many like Castro said Monday in interviews in malls and at the U.S.-Mexico entry point where a giant sign reads: "Bienvenidos."
Mexican and El Paso officials said Monday they're now concerned that the attack on mostly Latino shoppers may shake the economic impact of retail and trade.
Every day, thousands of cars and pedestrians make their way across the border to buy the latest U.S. technology, fashion styles and big bargain deals at stores like T.J. Maxx, Ross and Walmart, all off of Interstate 10.
Those Mexicanos make up a significant amount of buying power for the border region. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, retail and food services are big drivers in the El Paso economy.
Jessica Herrera, director for the economic and internal development department at the city of El Paso, said it's estimated that out of $11 billion in retail sales in El Paso, Mexican nationals account for up to $2 billion of that amount.
"These are gathering places. The way we are as a community, we love to go shop as a family. When we go shopping, we go with our grandmas and aunts," Herrera said.
She said that the attack in the area of Cielo Vista was "heartbreaking" but said she's confident visitors won't allow the trauma to take away the joy in eating and shopping.
"We are very resilient and strong and will not allow this tragedy to define us," Herrera said.
John Hadjimarcou, a professor of marketing who specializes in cross-border shopping at the University of Texas-El Paso, said there may be a slight slowdown in the amount of new shoppers from Mexico. But he does not think the tragedy will leave a permanent impact on the city.
"Despite this tragic event, El Paso is still one of the safest cities in the U.S., and the fact that this is not a normal, ongoing event will not deter a lot of people from crossing the border to shop in El Paso," Hadjimarcou said.
Some may choose to go to different areas instead of the popular and bustling Cielo Vista Mall, he said.
Since Saturday, Castro has been riveted by the news coverage of the massacre. He's heard about the manifesto written by Crucius, in which he details plans to stop a "Hispanic invasion of Texas" and warned white Americans that foreigners are replacing them, words that make little sense for Castro and other Mexicans interviewed Monday.
These are lands that once belonged to Mexico, said Castro, lands now populated by mostly people of two countries. Castro's own family underscores the story of the borderlands: He lives in Ciudad Juarez across from El Paso for much of the week with his ailing wife. But often he stays with cousins, brothers who live in El Paso, near the Walmart store.
The realization that he may lose that sense of belonging to two countries came 24 hours after the massacre. He stared out in his living room, watching the news on television and thought about his life. Since 1971, he's worked the fields of California and the construction sites of Oklahoma, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and El Paso.
"I didn't think I would want to come back to El Paso, especially because here, unlike Juarez where organized crime operates, they can kill you randomly," said Castro, who has a heart ailment. On Monday, he walked across into downtown El Paso and bought a new shopping cart with wheels _ he left his old one at Walmart when he ran out.
"My life is on both sides," he said.
___
(c)2019 The Dallas Morning News
Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTOS (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): ELPASO-SHOOTING