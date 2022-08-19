Attorney General Jesus Murillo speaks during a news conference at the attorney general's office in Mexico City

FILE PHOTO: Attorney General Jesus Murillo speaks during a news conference at the attorney general's office in Mexico City December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

 Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican former attorney general Jesus Murillo has been arrested on charges of forced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, Mexican officials said on Friday.

The attorney general's office said in a statement that federal police carried out an arrest warrant issued by a Mexico City judge against Jesus M., whom a source at the office confirmed was Murillo.



