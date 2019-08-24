ORLANDO, Fla. _ The Miami Hurricanes were without a cornerback that was vying for a starting spot for their big season opener Saturday night against the No. 8 Florida Gators in Orlando.
UM sophomore DJ Ivey was suspended and did not travel with the team due to violation of team rules, a team spokesperson said.
News that Ivey was out was first reported in a tweet by former Hurricanes punter Brian Monroe, who is now a radio analyst for 560-AM, UM's flagship radio station.
"Unfortunate news that the canes defense will not be at full strength tonight," Monroe tweeted. "Dj Ivey is out. Next man up."
On Monday, Miami coach Manny Diaz was asked if he expected to have any players not traveling with the team due to rules violations.
"We expect to have everybody there on Saturday," Diaz said.
Ivey, out of South Dade High in Homestead, was listed entering Saturday's game as competing with fellow sophomore Al Blades Jr. for the starting cornerback spot opposite of Trajan Bandy. As a true freshman last season, Ivey saw action in 11 games, primarily on special teams, and made three tackles.
