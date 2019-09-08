CHAPEL HILL, N.C. _ K.J. Osborn may be new to Miami, but he understands the expectations at Miami.
"We're the Miami Hurricanes. We got to win. That's the bottom line," said Osborn, the grad transfer receiver from Buffalo. "We got to learn how to win _ point blank, period."
Thus far, the Hurricanes, despite battling in tight games away from home against the then-No. 8 Florida Gators and the upstart North Carolina Tar Heels, haven't done that.
It's the first time UM has started 0-2 since a time before most college football aficionados even consider the school's football history began in earnest in the 1980s.
It hasn't been since 1978, but the current Miami team can't consume itself with any historical significance of going into Week 3 still searching for its first win. The process for setting a gut-wrenching defeat in Chapel Hill late Saturday night _ that involved a comeback from an early two-touchdown deficit to then give the lead back with a minute left and miss a game-tying field goal _ behind them began shortly after Bubba Baxa sent that 49-yard field goal attempt wide left.
"It definitely stings, but I didn't see anybody too worried in a sense of 'Oh, the season's going to be ... ' nah, we didn't have any of that," senior linebacker Shaq Quarterman said postgame. "Everybody's ready to play next week, the week after that.
"Nobody's feeling like the season is lost. Social media will say one thing, but in our locker room, where it really counts _ on our campus, we're not worried about that _ we're going to show up every Saturday."
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams echoed the sentiment with a message of togetherness in the locker room.
"It's a tough one to take for sure, but we're all staying together," said Williams, who was impressive against UNC with 309 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 30-of-39 passing in his second start. "We're a team, and we know we just got to work harder. We got to go back and watch the film to clean up all the sloppy mistakes we made, and we just got to get better. We're a team. We're going to stick together through whatever."
A five-game homestand comes at an appropriate time, taking Miami through the middle of the schedule and halfway through its ACC slate. It starts with the FCS' Bethune-Cookman this Saturday. Then Central Michigan the following week before ACC games against Virginia Tech, Virginia and Georgia Tech.
"It feels good going home to our crowd and our stadium," Quarterman said. "It gives us time to reflect because we have a long season ahead of us."
As difficult as it may seem at the moment, at 0-2 and dropping the ACC opener against UNC, it's not out of the realm of possibility for the Tar Heels to slip up twice in conference, opening the Coastal Division back up for the Hurricanes if they can utilize the homestand to build momentum and win the remainder of their ACC games.
Miami looks to build as the offensive line showed signs of improvement after allowing 10 sacks two weeks prior in the opening loss to Florida. Williams, not under as much pressure, kept his eyes downfield and found receivers instead of eyeing incoming pass rushers.
Starting freshman Jakai Clark at right guard and moving DJ Scaife to right tackle while John Campbell rotated in coming off the bench. It helped the running game as DeeJay Dallas was over 100 yards and Cam'Ron Harris surpassed 60, although he too would have been in triple digits had a holding call on Scaife not negated a long run.
UM needs to get off to better starts. The 17-3 deficit put the Hurricanes in a deep hole to climb out of the rest of the way. Then, they can't continue to leave points on the field with special teams as they won the battle for the rest of the game until the final UNC drive.
The secondary needs to cut down on its mishaps and breakdowns in coverage, which were prevalent in the first quarter and then again on the final drive as the Tar Heels converted a fourth-and-17 en route to the end zone for the winning touchdown.
