MIAMI _ The Miami Marlins, down three runs in the ninth against the Minnesota Twins, began their rally. They wanted to salvage at least one game in this series after dropping the first two.
They did enough to tie the game and force extra innings, where they ultimately pulled off the comeback.
Harold Ramirez delivered a walk-off home run to lift the Marlins to a 5-4 win over the Twins in 12 innings on Thursday to cap a seven-game homestand and avoid a three-game sweep against the top team in the American League Central. Miami lost the first two games of the series 2-1 on Tuesday and 7-4 on Wednesday.
But that opportunity would not have come if not for another Marlins ninth-inning rally.
Curtis Granderson opened the inning with a walk, Martin Prado singled, Jon Berti hit an RBI double, Brian Anderson walked and Neil Walker hit two-run single up the middle to tie the game. Starlin Castro struck out, Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked and Jorge Alfaro struck out before Holaday's game-winner.
The Marlins had just one run on seven hits heading into that ninth inning and had stranded 10 runners.
Minnesota (66-42), which came into Thursday with a three-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central, did most of its damage Thursday on two swings against Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto. Max Kepler opened the game with a leadoff home run to right field, hitting a 91.7 mph fastball that leaked over the heart of the plate.
Byron Buxton tacked on two more runs with a two-out double to left in the fourth that brought home Miguel Sano and Ehire Adrianza. An Eddie Rosario sacrifice fly in the fifth capped the Twins' scoring.
Overall, Yamamoto gave up four runs while allowing a career-high seven hits and striking out a career-high eight batters. He did not allow a walk for the first time in nine major-league starts. Miami's bullpen threw six shutout innings afterward.
Ramirez in the second inning drove in the Marlins' only run before the ninth-inning rally score with an RBI triple off the center field wall that scored Castro.
