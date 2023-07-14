FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California

The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Microsoft said on Friday that Chinese hackers misappropriated one of its digital keys and used a flaw in the company’s code to steal emails from U.S. government agencies and other clients.

The company said in a blog post that the hackers were able to use the key — which they acquired under undisclosed circumstances — and take advantage of “a validation error in Microsoft code” to carry out their cyberespionage campaign.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?