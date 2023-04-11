King Midas tomb

King Midas' tomb, Gordion Museum, in Ankara, Turkey.

 
 

SPOKANE — If you'd like to taste a 2,700-year-old meal, consider these offerings: Nutty sheep's-milk cheese, spicy fire-roasted lentil-lamb stew and the Midas golden elixir. The dishes are on the menu at a Spokane Valley dinner recreating portions of what experts think King Midas of the Phrygians served for his father's funeral.

"The Feast of King Midas" is a gala to mark the 75-year anniversary of the Spokane chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America. The Midas meal followed by a lecture is open to the public and scheduled at 6 p.m. May 6 at CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.



