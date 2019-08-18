NEW BRITAIN, Conn. _ Andre Drummond was back at New Britain High School Saturday, back home in a sense, smiling and dunking his way through a game at the Osgood Shootout in a gym where he learned perhaps the most important basketball lesson of his life.
"My (AAU) coaches, before I left, and I'm still really close to them, Pat Sullivan and J.R. Hargreaves, their one advice for me was to find something that you're really special at and perfect it," Drummond said, referring to his childhood and adolescent years with the Connecticut Basketball Club, which practiced at NBHS. "Obviously I'm not the greatest scorer in the world or the greatest shooter in the world, but I'm tough and rebounding is something that not too many people want to put the effort into doing. I went in and figured out that rebounding is my knack and I just attacked it and became ... "
Ready for this?
"I think I'm the best ever," Drummond said.
He stated it so confidently and nonchalantly and without hesitation that it wasn't until replaying the interview recording later that I realized exactly what Drummond said.
There's an argument to be made against that, of course, a whole group of legendary players to choose from and say, no, no, no, Andre, you're no Wilt Chamberlain or Dennis Rodman or Elgin Baylor or (insert Hall of Famer) on the glass, man.
Then again, maybe Drummond is. If he isn't in the conversation, he will wind up there. Drummond has the highest career rebounding average, 13.7 a game, among active players, a mark that is eighth all-time _ and rising. Drummond has led the NBA in rebounding three of the past four seasons, averaging 14.8 in 2015-16, 16.0 in 2017-18 and 15.6 last season, his seventh with the Pistons.
He turned 26 just a week ago.
All goes well and Drummond, who grew up in Middletown, will be ripping balls off backboards for another 8-10 years and, yes, we might be talking about someone who was one of the very best, maybe the best, at a particular skill.
"I want it more," Drummond said. "That's all it really is. Nobody wants to get hit every possession to get a rebound, and I want to."
Drummond, 6 feet 11 and 280 pounds, owns the paint. He is a massive man, strong, uniquely athletic for his size. He is also smart enough to know what he does particularly well and he does it better than those around him. He is a true center in an era when the NBA is seeing fewer and fewer players make one piece of hardwood real estate their primary place of business.
Of course, Drummond tinkers with his game, because while his success at the rim is mesmerizing, what keeps Drummond as a really good all-around player instead of a great all-around player is the fact that his overall package is one-dimensional _ by comparison, anyway. Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo ... they all do more, and they're all over the court.
So Drummond, who will hit the free agent market next summer, is balancing how best to augment his play without stripping himself of a certain identity. The NBA has grown or morphed into something of almost position-less basketball so that "true center" talk is only romantic and a compliment to a certain degree.
"Every season, I've adjusted," Drummond said. "My first couple of years it was still banging in the post and doing all the nitty gritty stuff. Over the years, it's changed to bigs being able to shoot and run the floor and be more agile, which is good for me because I'm a very agile guy. I'm able to guard anywhere from (shooting guards to centers) and it makes it fun for my team and it's easy for me to stay on the floor and be effective on both ends. The game is changing so I don't get away from what I know, but I still enjoy adding different things to my game."
And to his belly. Beer, namely. That's Drummond's new diet _ red meat and chicken out, one beer a day to add calories in their place. The new diet plan came after advanced bloodwork two months ago showed that the way he was digesting meat was making him lethargic. The guy has a plan. He has charisma. He laughs a lot.
He was always a likable kid. I remember conversations with Drummond and Hargreaves years back, when he was a relatively quiet kid tearing apart the AAU scene and making himself a top national recruit and wanting to become a "hybrid" player before that term had really become something. He was throwing down windmill dunks during pickup games at Gampel Pavilion when he was 16. He was long viewed as "The next Dwight Howard," and then he became a better version of Dwight Howard.
Drummond spent the 2011-12 season at UConn before being selected ninth overall by Detroit. His free throw shooting has been awful _ 37.1% as a rookie, a career-low 35.5% in 2015-16, when he was an all-star for the first of three times. That has improved, up to 60.5 and 59.0 the past two seasons. He handles the ball well. He's a good passer. He just hasn't yet found the outside or mid-range game that would make him one of the world's truly elite players.
Whatever transformation is in store, maybe none, Drummond will be in line for a monster payday less than a year from now because no one goes and gets the ball like he does. This is front and center on his mind. It is why he passed on an opportunity to play for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this month. You don't take any risks in advance of a contract year.
"I couldn't afford to take that long trip for four weeks, being on the road," he said. "I do have a tough season coming up. It's a big year for me so I stayed back to really focus on my game and focus on the Detroit Pistons."
So Drummond, who lives in Las Vegas, had some free time this week. He always has time for the Osgood, run by longtime New Britain teacher and coach Darwin Shaw.
Drummond's team was eliminated Saturday, one and done, when he missed a long 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer and opponent Danny Lawhorn made one late in overtime.
"I don't know if you guys fine people here," Drummond said, smiling. "I don't want to talk about the referees. ... No, it's all fun here. (The Osgood) has always been a part of me, growing up. Even now that I play in the NBA I still make the effort to come out here and play and show my face. I've had so many memories in this gym."
___
(c)2019 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)
Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):