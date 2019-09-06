ORLANDO, Fla. _ Those shrinking few of us who grew up native Floridians desperately and pridefully cling to the enduring accomplishent of our 1972 Miami Dolphins _ the only professional sports team in the state at the time and an immortal collection of players and coaches who became the first team in modern NFL history to win every game in their eternal march to pro football perfection.
Now, here we are nearly a half-century later and all we can do is just hang our heads in shame as the pathetic and disgraceful 2019 Miami Dolphins become the first team in modern NFL history to go into a season trying to lose every game.
Oh, sure, there have been other winless teams in the annals of the NFL _ the 1976 Tampa Bay Bucs, the 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2016 Cleveland Browns _ but no team has so blatantly and embarrassingly gone into a season with the intent of deliberately, explicitly and willfully trying to lose as many games as possible.
The Dolphins have gutted their roster, either cutting or trading nearly all of their most valuable personnel. The purge culminated this past week when the team dealt its two best offensive players _ up-and-coming young left tackle Laremy Tunsil and veteran receiver Kenny Stills _ for two first-round draft picks and a second-rounder.
In all, only 22 of the Dolphins' 53 players were on the roster last season and 16 projected starters are gone. Miami will be the NFL's youngest team with 27 players under the age of 25. It's so bad that more than one-quarter of the Dolphins' entire roster has been acquired in the last week and the team's entire defensive line has FIVE career sacks.
Translation: The Dolphins have knowingly and consciously put together one of the worst rosters in NFL history.
The winless Bucs, Browns and Lions of the past were organically bad; the 2019 Dolphins are organizationally (and purposely) bad. They are, by my estimation, the first NFL team to actually go into a season with the objective of tanking in what will inevitably be a futile attempt to make themselves relevant again. This is not only a sad strategy; it is a bad strategy.
Especially in football, where a couple of players simply cannot turn a moribund franchise into magnificent one. The Bucs drafted Jameis Winston No. 1 overall five years ago, and guess what? They still stink. Andrew Luck was the No. 1 overall pick, and he just prematurely retired. Sam Bradford, Matthew Stafford and JaMarcus Russell were also No. 1 overall picks and their teams never amounted to anything. Of the last 15 No. 1 overall picks, none has yet led their team to a championship.
Granted, tanking in baseball has netted World Series titles for the Astros and the Cubs, but baseball is a sport that has a much greater margin for error than the NFL or the NBA. In baseball, smart organizations with astute analytics experts can draft dozens of players each year and integrate those players into great minor league systems where those draft picks are nurtured and developed.
The Dolphins, as we well know, are neither smart nor astute. And, of course, football is entirely different from baseball. Baseball has no salary cap, which means organizations can splurge and go on a spending spree at any time to bring in free agents that can propel them into championship contention.
What makes the Dolphins' strategy even worse is that many fans and media members have seemingly signed off on it. Is this what it's come to; where sports fans have been conditioned to accept losing as a viable strategy for winning? Even when there is no real data to support it?
Can you imagine any other business where the customers actually acquiesce into accepting an inferior product? Think about it: What if you went to Ruth's Chris and ordered the filet mignon, and the waiter brought you a hamburger steak instead with the lame explanation, "That'll be $65, but don't worry, we might have some filet in three years ... maybe four?"
Ask Orlando Magic fans about their team's tanking strategy in which the Magic brass compiled the worst record in the league during the six years of a failed rebuild before they finally came to the conclusion, "Hey, this isn't working. Maybe we should have been trying to actually WIN all this time!"
And when you really think about it, has there been a case in recent NBA or NFL history where tanking has netted a championship? The Golden State Warriors never tanked. The New England Patriots never tanked. And isn't it true that tanking goes against everything we've ever been taught in sports? Al Davis never said, "Just lose, baby, and let's try to aggregate a bunch of draft picks!"
"It just hasn't proven out that the best way to win is to tank," says former Magic, Heat and Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy, who has studied this issue closely. "I just don't understand why everybody accepts tanking as the way to go. The most notable example of tanking in basketball _ a sport where one player actually can make a huge difference _ is the Philadelphia 76ers. I keep hearing how well tanking has worked for them and, yet, they've won two playoff series in the last six or seven years. That's the definition of success? I don't think so.
"The basis of our interest in sports is that two teams are out there trying to do everything they can to win a game. That's where the intrigue and drama comes from. When certain teams aren't trying to do that, all of the interest is gone. While tanking has become accepted practice throughout professional sports, it's become dangerous in terms of fans. The people who are always left out (in the tanking equation) are the fans who are paying huge money to see a product that is inferior by design. It's just not right."
In fact, it poisons the very essence of sports and pollutes how we feel about our favorite teams.
I got a chance to ask iconic Dolphins coach Don Shula once how the perfect season galvanized sports fans throughout the state of Florida at a time when we had no other professional sports teams.
"I'm probably more proud of that than anything," Shula said. "We brought people in this state together. We were a common thread for transplants from Chicago and New York and Detroit. They all had different allegiances, but they all became Dolphins fans."
Thanks for the memories, 1972 Dolphins.
Tanks for nothing, 2019 Dolphins.
