ORLANDO, Fla. _ A piece of advice for Florida Gators fans: Don't be so critical of quarterback Feleipe Franks.
A piece of advice for Feleipe Franks: Don't give Gator Nation a reason to criticize you so vociferously.
Warning: I'm basing the opinions in this blog on the negative social media reaction to Franks' performance Saturday night during Florida's 24-20 victory over Miami even though I should know Twitter isn't always the best gauge and often times is where fandom's lunatic fringe gather to wallow in their misery.
My question: Why is there any misery and malaise at all? Why aren't UF fans mostly lauding Franks for rallying the Gators to victory over the 'Canes after Miami's DeeJay Dallas broke two tackles and outran the vaunted UF defense for a 50-yard touchdown and a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter? Franks came right back and threw a beautiful 65-yard strike to Josh Hammond that set up Franks' own 3-yard, game-winning touchdown run.
Franks celebrated the touchdown by mugging for the TV cameras, running over to the stands, high-fiving Gator fans and apparently barking at a couple of taunting UM fans as well.
Evidently, this did not sit well with many UF followers who presumably believe Franks needs to be more mature and less self-absorbed after scoring touchdowns. Who will ever forget last year after Franks scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game against South Carolina when he put his finger to his lips and shushed his own home crowd at the Swamp?
If Franks played another position, like running back or wide receiver, nobody would make a big deal about it, but the team quarterback is supposed to act with more decorum and protocol. At least that's the opinion of many fans.
Personally, I love the fact that Franks plays with such emotion and has the audacity to actually have some fun after scoring important touchdowns. I believe the fact that UF fans have been so critical of him in the past is probably why he plays with such a chip on his shoulder and why he wants to let his naysayers know about it whenever he does something good.
That said, it might serve Franks well to tone it down simply because such antics ramp up the criticism whenever he does something bad. Like, for instance, when he threw the awful interception into triple coverage in the fourth quarter on Saturday after he'd just scored the go-ahead touchdown against the 'Canes. If the Gators had ended up losing the game because of the pick, the public criticism would have been turned up to 10.
I guess I just don't get why there is soooo much criticism of Franks after such a big victory over a state rival in the opening game of the season? I often quote my good friend Pat Dooley _ sports columnist of the Gainesville Sun _ who said many years ago that "Nobody suffers victory like Gator Nation."
It's true, too. The fact is Franks threw for 254 yards and accounted for all three Gator touchdowns in the victory over the 'Canes. Yes, he also accounted for three turnovers, but he didn't get any help from his running game, his offensive line was suspect, coach Dan Mullen's play-calling left a lot to be desired and _ oh, by the way _ Miami's defense is one of the best in the country.
The Hurricanes aren't your typical humpty-dumpty that the Gators usually open the season with. The 'Canes had the No. 4 overall defense in the country last year and the No. 1 pass defense.
And Feleipe Franks still did enough to win the game.
A big game.
Give the kid a break.
