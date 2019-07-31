ORLANDO, Fla. _ A serious question for college football's national media:
Instead of unloading on UCF athletics director Danny White's scheduling philosophy, why not try to understand it?
This was my first thought when I saw talented USA Today columnist Dan Wolken's snarky tweet on Sunday after it was announced that UCF had scheduled an admittedly mundane home-and-home series with FIU beginning in 2020. Of course, White would prefer scheduling a home-and-home with FSU instead of FIU, but the Seminoles _ like all of the other in-state Power 5 teams _ aren't amenable to such an agreement.
From the beginning, White has made it abundantly clear that he won't allow UCF to be at a financial or competitive disadvantage by scheduling two-for-one series with any Power 5 opponents, including Florida, Florida State or Miami. Two-for-ones call for UCF to play major conference opponents on the road twice while receiving only one home game in return.
That's why Wolken's sarcastic tweet caused such a strong reaction _ probably too strong _ from White.
"So Danny White won't do 2-for-1s with Power Fives but will do 1-for-1s with FIU. Makes sense," Wolken sniped on Twitter.
Actually, it does make perfect sense when you consider White always has advocated one-for-ones _ even amid criticism from some of UCF's own fans.
White responded to Wolken by tweeting, "Just seeing this. Disappointed in you Dan. You took your shot, hope you get a lot of clicks _ congrats! We have been very clear about our scheduling philosophy. We don't believe in inequitable scheduling. Our program has accomplished far too much to have to do that."
Obviously, White's aggressive response on social media is an indication that he is starting to feel the heat when it comes to his scheduling philosophy. Especially since American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco has clashed with White and actually encouraged league schools to schedule more two-for-ones with big-time opponents, as rival USF has done. USF athletics director Michael Kelly, to his credit, has made a splash by scheduling future two-for-one series with the likes of Florida, Miami and Alabama.
If I've said it once, I've said it a million times: As a college football fan, I would love if UCF took USF's approach. It would be tremendously exciting to see UCF playing big-time marquee opponents on a regular basis. But ... if I were Danny White and in charge of balancing UCF's already cash-strapped budget, I would do the same thing he is doing.
UCF, as I've reported in the past, makes loads of money on its home games _ at least $3 million and rising as the Knights continue to find creative ways to add premium seating to Spectrum Stadium. UCF's situation is markedly different than USF, which doesn't make much money at all on a typical home game.
The Knights not only have a much bigger season-ticket base than the Bulls, they also _ because they have their own on-campus stadium _ get to keep everything they make in ticket sales, concessions and parking. The Bulls have to pay for the use of city-owned Raymond James Stadium and hardly get any of the parking and concession money, which mostly goes to the city and the stadium's main tenant _ the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Believe me, if USF, which is even more financially pinched than UCF, was making $3 million or $4 million per home game, Kelly would not be scheduling two-for-ones.
And because USF plays in a big NFL stadium that is often more than half-empty for home games, it actually makes financial sense for the Bulls to go on the road twice in return for a single home game against Alabama or Florida. For USF, one home game against the Gators or the Crimson Tide will fill all 66,000 seats at Raymond James Stadium (at premium ticket prices) and probably almost triple the revenue of a normal home game.
In addition, the Gators and the Crimson Tide are enticed because their fans get access to tens of thousands of tickets at Raymond James Stadium, which means it really won't be a true road game. In fact, you could say the Bulls aren't playing two-for-ones with Alabama and Florida; they're playing a two-for-neutrals.
White made it clear to me a few weeks ago that even if he did offer up a two-for-one, it's not like Alabama or Florida would agree to play at Spectrum Stadium, where the visiting team only gets 3,000 tickets.
"There are schools where it doesn't matter if it's a home-and-home or a two-for-one," White told me. "If a school has enough resources and tradition with their fan base, I'm not naive enough to think we're going to get some blueblood to come play in our 45,000-seat stadium when they only have 3,000 fans. ... That's just not happening. I'm not even trying to get those types of games because it's not realistic."
Some in the national media say UCF needs to change its scheduling philosophy if it ever wants to get into the four-team playoff. This, of course, would be fiscally and logically ludicrous. If anybody believes UCF is ever getting into a four-team playoff, I have some oceanfront property in Topeka I'll sell you.
Let's be honest, shall we? The only way the Knights ever are going to get into a four-team playoff is if they somehow schedule Alabama and Clemson in the same season, beat the Crimson Tide and Tigers (probably on the road) and then run through their conference schedule unbeaten. The odds of that happening are about 1 in a zillion.
Wolken said on my Open Mike radio show Tuesday that if UCF wants to take the next step as a program that it needs to "find and schedule games that are attractive to a national audience, and sometimes those games are not going to be able to be played on the terms that you want."
I would contend that UCF doesn't need to take the next step as a program. The Knights just need to keep doing what they're doing. They've established themselves _ at least for the last two seasons _ as the best Group of 5 program in the country. That's a pretty darn good place to be. They've emerged as a national brand that media heavyweights like Wolken are writing about and Kirk Herbstreit and Paul Finebaum are talking about. They're making money, their booster donations are skyrocketing and they're selling more season tickets than Florida State.
They don't need to kowtow to the two-for-one, er, two-for-neutral demands of the big boys. It is much more advantageous for UCF to try to go unbeaten and get to a major bowl game while scheduling Power 5 opponents that will agree to one-for-ones _ opponents such as Stanford, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Pitt. Those games still draw a crowd at Spectrum Stadium and allow White to keep the requisite number of lucrative home games to balance the budget and keep the season-ticket holders happy.
What continues to amaze me, though, is that UCF is already at a massive financial disadvantage with the Power 5 big boys, but many in the national media continue to take shots at the Knights simply because White refuses to take even more of a financial and competitive bath by scheduling two-for-ones.
"From an equitable standpoint, I don't believe our student-athletes should have to take an inequitable series. That's not fair to them," White told me recently. "We're scheduling the way we schedule to build our season-ticket base and grow our revenue."
White's stance may not be popular among those outside of UCF's program, but the players and coaches within the program absolutely love the way he stands up for them against the big boys of college football.
"I don't care what the critics say, Danny White is doing everything he can to put us in a position to be successful," running back Adrian Killins says. "As a player, I respect that."
Adds fellow running back Otis Anderson: "We'll play anybody any time, but let's play it fair and square, one-for-one. I feel it's disrespectful to our program for some of these teams to expect us to play two-for-ones."
I don't know about you, but I applaud UCF for continuing to fight the good fight against the discriminatory, exclusionary College Football Playoff Cartel and an archaic feudal system that continues to reward and favor programs _ many of which are a bunch of perennial underachievers _ simply because they were lucky enough to be around 100 years ago when the major conferences were formed.
UCF is the type of overachieving program that the journalists should be celebrating, not castigating.
Whatever happened to journalists defending the little guy against the big, bad establishment?
Whatever happened to the true role of journalism: "To comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable?"
Sadly, Danny White does not only have to stand up against the Power 5.
He has to stand up against the national media.
