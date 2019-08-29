DETROIT _ Francisco Lindor all but put the Indians on his back and carried them through this three-game sweep of the Tigers.
He homered and drove in both runs Thursday as the Indians extended their winning streak over the Tigers to 14 games with a 2-0 victory.
It was the fifth straight loss overall for the Tigers, who still need five wins at Comerica Park to avoid becoming the first team in the modern era of baseball to lose 60 home games in a season.
It was also the American League-leading 12th time they've been shut out this season.
Lindor accumulated 15 total bases in the three games, including three doubles and a pair of home runs, with four RBIs out of lead-off spot in the Indians' lineup.
Indians jittery right-hander Mike Clevinger continued his mastery over Tigers hitters. It was his 11th career start against them, and he came in with a 2.10 ERA in the previous 10. That's the fifth-lowest ERA against the Tigers among active pitchers with a minimum of five starts.
(The others on that list, for the record: Matt Shoemaker, 0.68; Marcus Stroman, 1.75; Aaron Sanchez, 1.93; and David Price, 2.08)
The Tigers managed four hits off him in eight innings Thursday, with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
According to Statcast, they swung at 21 pitches outside the strike zone against Clevinger. They had 24 swing-and-misses total, 13 against his four-seam fastball.
The average exit velocity on the 17 balls they put in play against him was meek 81 mph.
Total domination.
Daniel Norris, whose workload is being limited for the remainder of the season, made his fourth consecutive three-inning start. And for the third straight time, he was sharp. The only damage was a two-out solo home run by Lindor in the third inning.
Norris threw him an elevated fastball (92 mph) on a 1-1 count and Lindor got the barrel to it, sending it into the right field seats.
Norris, who struck out four, has allowed a run and five hits in his last nine innings.
