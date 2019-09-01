NEW YORK _ September got off to a slow start. The Yankees were held scoreless for seven innings Sunday, before rallying for their second straight walkoff win in as many days. Mike Ford hit his first career walk-off home run as the Yankees beat the A's 5-4 at the Stadium.
Brett Gardner tied it with his 19th home run of the season. He crushed a 2-1 fastball into the right-field seats off A's closer Liam Hendricks.
The Yankees had scored three in the eighth to pull with in a run. Lou Trivino, who gave up the walk-off home run to DJ LeMahieu on Saturday, walked Aaron Judge to load the bases. Gleyber Torres got the first run in on a sacrifice fly and Didi Gregorius drove in two on a ground ball single just past the shortstop.
The Yankees (90-48) salvaged the series, winning two out of three here in the Bronx after being swept in three games by the A's in Oakland. It was the 20th straight series the Yankees have won in the Bronx this season. It was the 41st come-from-behind win of the season for the Yankees, their sixth walk-off win.
The Yankees, who crushed a record 74 home runs in August, including hitting four Saturday in what was then their only win over the A's this season, did not hit one Sunday.
They didn't hit much early on.
Sean Manaea, making his first start after shoulder surgery to repair his labrum, threw five score-less, one-hit innings.
Ryan Dull, who spent five seasons with the A's before they released him this season, allowed three runs in the seventh. He gave up a one-out double to Khris Davis and then walked Chad Pinder and Jurickson Profar to load the bases. Rookie Sheldon Neuse got his first major league hit off Dull, a two-run double. The A's made it 3-0 on Josh Phegley's ground out and smart base running by Profar, who took off as soon as Luke Voit fielded the shot grounder and turned to through to Dull at first.
Chance Adams gave up a solo home run to Matt Olson to give the A's a 4-0 lead.
That spoiled quite a turnaround for Happ.
After getting chased after just four innings against the A's last week, he threw six-scoreless, one-hit innings against the same lineup Sunday. He walked four, but also struck out five.
After flirting with danger in the fifth _ walking the first two hitters he faced in the inning _ Happ worked his way out of the jam. He came out and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth to complete his day.
With a bullpen that had three fresh arms, called up with the expanded roster, Boone turned it over to Dull in the seventh.
