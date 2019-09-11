Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--PULLMAN -- Wide receiver Jamire Calvin is still recovering from a lower-body injury that sidelined him through fall camp and the first two games of Washington State's season, and there's a chance the junior slot may not see the field at all this fall.
The specific nature of Calvin's injury isn't clear and the Cougars refrain from addressing injuries in most cases, although coach Mike Leach did respond to a question Tuesday inquiring about the potential of redshirting the "Y" receiver.
"Yeah, if the thing doesn't shape up," Leach said. "It's definitely on the table, you know."
Calvin didn't participate in spring practices either, though it's unclear if that injury is the same one that held him out of fall camp -- or if the two injuries are related at all. The Pasadena, California, native posted a photo from his Instagram account in June that showed the receiver catching passes and standing next to a speed ladder on a high school football field in California.
In those photos, however, Calvin wasn't wearing the walking boot he sported during fall camp.
If he did redshirt, Calvin would have two seasons of eligibility remaining, in 2020 and 2021. The former four-star recruit has been part of the two-man rotation at "Y" receiver each of the last two seasons and has totaled 75 catches, 797 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Without Calvin in the picture this fall, the Cougars have turned to redshirt senior former walk-on Brandon Arconado, who leads the team with 14 catches, 193 yards and one touchdown. Converted outside receiver Kassidy Woods, a redshirt freshman, is Arconado's backup at the "Y" position.