Mike Steele, 12th District state representative and Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce executive director
From the chamber perspective: The Lake Chelan Valley has been so fortunate to have weathered the COVID pandemic so well. We are a growing valley. We will continue to see that growth, so the chamber is actively working to focus that growth and make sure we are maintaining the quality of life we have come to enjoy in Lake Chelan.
In addition our board continues to be committed to finding solutions for affordable housing and has recently made a $100,000 commitment to donate to the Chelan Valley Housing Trust. Finding and keeping good employees for all employers in the Lake Chelan Valley is very important to our board of directors.
From the Legislature perspective: Workforce housing is an issue in our district and all over Washington.
I am introducing legislation that will make changes to AMI (area median income), which are used to calculate affordability. It will increase the range to 120% up from 80%. This will allow more people in our district who are making living wage jobs access to programs the state administers.
As the ranking member of the Capital Budget Committee, I have received requests for capital project funding from all over the district and will do my best to work on funding for those.
I hope the Legislature will try and fix many of the flaws in the most recently passed police reform bills. We want to ensure our communities and all people in them are safe, while ensuring officers have the necessary tools and resources to accomplish that.
