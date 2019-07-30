July 30-- Jul. 30--YAKIMA, Wash. -- A grant to the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences is enabling the Yakima Union Gospel Mission to hire a person to oversee the mission's clinic with the goal of helping more underserved patients.
The $150,000 grant for a medical services administrator position is one of nine new multi-year grants announced by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation.
The foundation recently completed all three of its grant funding cycles, awarding $1.83 million so far this year, according to a news release. The three grant funding cycles include strategic grants available to organizations for a three-year period up to $150,000; annual grants up to $25,000; and the foundation's Jewett Youth Leadership Council grants up to $25,000 each.
The foundation awarded grants to 54 organizations with a focus on education, health and wellness, with a particular interest in people who are frequently left out or left behind. The foundation also supports arts and culture, economic drivers, outdoor spaces, the built environment and community leadership.
Following some changes, according to executive director Sharon Miracle, the foundation allocated most of its new grant awards to organizations addressing equity and social determinants of health such as homelessness, transportation, behavioral health, economic prosperity and food insecurity.
More than $600,000 in funds were distributed on behalf of the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health to support programming in Kittitas and Yakima counties, the news release said.
Among the nine new multi-year grants awarded this year are $135,320 to Campbell Farm to provide a trauma-informed grief recovery program for youth on the Yakama Reservation and $150,000 to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services to double the number of medical recuperative respite care beds for homeless persons too sick to remain on the streets and not ill enough to be hospitalized, or those needing care after they get out of the hospital.
Twelve organizations received one-year annual grants. They include $25,000 to Generating Hope to support Noah's Ark, an emergency shelter in Wapato; $7,250 to NAMI Yakima to provide workshops to help develop sound self-care skills for persons affected by mental illness and their families and increase community awareness; and $16,000 to two after-school programs in underserved areas in Yakima where successful pilot programs have been developed between churches and the school district to provide safe and educational spaces for children.
The foundation also awarded Jewett Youth Leadership Council grants. Local high school students are selected each year to learn about philanthropy, leadership, grants and the community before reviewing proposals and selecting organizations to receive a total of $50,000.
Five organizations were selected in 2019 by the youth council. Grants ranged from $8,500 to $25,000 and helped fund new playground equipment at Hoover Elementary, which serves as a neighborhood hub and hasn't had its playground upgraded since it was built in 1948; Spanish translation at Junior Achievement to teach financial literacy and work readiness to youth; and the first covered outdoor shelter on Zillah school grounds.
Established in 2003, the foundation manages more than $65 million in assets. In 2018, the Yakima Valley Community Foundation awarded $3.2 million to more than 150 charitable organizations in the Yakima Valley. For more information, visit www.yakimavalleycf.org.
Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.