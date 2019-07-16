July 16-- Jul. 16--Northwest League
Spokane 5, Everett 4: Jonah McReynolds hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to break a tie game and the Spokane Indians edged the Everett AquaSox 5-4 at Avista Stadium.
The Indians (17-14) moved one game ahead of the AquaSox (16-15) in the battle for the North Division first-half title.
Daniel Robert (1-0) got the win with two shutout innings in relief. He didn't allow a hit or walk and struck out three.
Indians starter Josh Javier struck out seven and allowed one run on one hit and three walks over five innings.
Vancouver 6, Tri-City 2: Adam Kloffenstein struck out five over five innings and the Canadians (10-21) beat the visiting Dust Devils (14-17). Kloffenstein (1-2) allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks. McGregory Contreras went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Vancouver.
Hillsboro 4, Salem-Keizer 3: Daniel Wasinger's two-run double in the fourth inning proved to be the difference-maker and the South Division leading Hops (20-11) edged the second-place Volcanoes (19-12). Hillsboro starter Luis Frias struck out eight in four innings but didn't factor in the decision.
Boise 4, Eugene 2: Zach Hall hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Hawks (15-16) beat the visiting Emeralds (13-18).
Texas Rangers affiliates
San Antonio 11, Nashville (AAA) 1: Travis Shaw clubbed a three-run homer and the Missions (59-36) routed the visiting Sounds (40-54). Trent Grisham went 3 for 4 with a homer for San Antonio. Matt Davidson and Zack Granite has two hits apiece for Nashville.
Frisco (AA): Off day.
Winston-Salem 3, Down East (High-A) 0: Kade McClure struck out five over five innings and the visiting Dash (49-41) blanked the Wood Ducks (66-30). Yohel Pozo went 3 for 4 and Tyler Depreta-Johnson added a pair of hits for Down East.
Hickory (Low-A) 8, Kannapolis 1: Sherten Apostel went 2 for 3 with two home runs and the Crawdads (57-33) handled the visiting Intimidators (41-52). Miguel Aparicio added a two-run shot in the fifth. Tyree Thompson (4-5) allowed one run on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings.