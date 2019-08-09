Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--Northwest League
Spokane 7, Tri-City 6: Jake Hoover blasted an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Spokane Indians edged the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-6 in the first of a three-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.
Luis Asuncion led off the ninth with a single and was replaced by pinch-runner Starling Joseph. Derwin Barreto attempted a sacrifice, and T-C reliever Deivy Mendez overthrew first, sending the ball well into right field. Joseph, who was running on the play, scored all the way from first.
Hoover finished 2 for 4. Blaine Crim went 2 for 5 with an RBI and run and Jonah McReynolds went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run.
Joe Corbett earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning. Jeifry Nunez allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Vancouver 7, Everett 5: Tanner Morris went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Canadians (5-9) beat the visiting AquaSox (5-9). Blue Jays top draft pick Alek Manoah struck out seven over three hitless innings for Vancouver. Cesar Izturis Jr went 2 for 5 with an RBI for Everett.
Salem-Keizer 3, Hillsboro 2: Jasier Herrera allowed one run on four hits over five innings and the Volcanoes (7-7) edged the visiting Hops (10-4). Logan Wyatt went 2 for 4 with a solo homer -- his first -- and finished with three RBIs for S-K. Tristan English went 3 for 5 with an RBI for Hillsboro.
Eugene 9, Boise 3: Edmond Americaan went 4 for 5 with a solo home run and the visiting Emeralds (9-5) beat the Hawks (6-8). Fernando Kelli went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for Everett. Michael Toglia went 3 for 3 with two solo home runs, his eighth and ninth of the season for Boise.
Texas Rangers affiliates
Nashville (AAA) 8, Fresno 6: Patrick Wisdom hit his 23rd homer of the season and the visiting Sounds (49-65) beat the Grizzlies (54-62). Carter Kieboom hit his 16th homer and doubled for Fresno.
Frisco (AA) 3, Amarillo 1: Blake Bass ran his record to 7-2 with three innings of perfect relief and the RoughRiders (55-59) beat the visiting Sod Poodles (62-52). Eliezer Alvarez went 2 for 4 with a double, stolen base and run for Frisco.
Carolina 9, Down East (High-A) 5 (Game 1): Payton Henry went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and four RBIs and the visiting Mudcats (58-57) took the first game of a doubleheader from the Wood Ducks (78-37). Josh Altman went 2 for 3 with a solo homer for Down East.
Carolina 1, Down East (High-A) 0 (Game 2): Tristan Lutz hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, his 12th of the season, and four pitchers combined on a seven-inning four-hitter as the Mudcats (59-57) swept the Wood Ducks (78-38). John King allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts over five innings for Down East.
Charleston 3, Hickory (Low-A) 1: Eric Wagaman hit a two-run homer and drove in all three runs for the visiting RiverDogs (59-57) in a win over the Crawdads (68-43). Rangers top draft pick Josh Jung went 2 for 4 and is hitting .288.