July 17-- Jul. 17--Northwest League
Spokane 5, Everett 4: Jake Hoover smacked an RBI double as part of a four-run second inning, Luis Asuncion homered in the sixth and the Indians edged the second-place AquaSox in the finale of a three-game Northwest League series.
The Indians (18-14) moved two games ahead of Everett (16-16) with six to play. The Indians host last-place Vancouver (10-21) for three before going to Everett to decide matters.
Five Spokane pitchers limited the AquaSox to two hits. Kellen Strahm went 2 for 4 with an RBI and extended his team-high hitting streak to 10 games.
Vancouver 4, Tri-City 0: Luis Quinones and William Gaston threw four shutout innings apiece, combining for nine strikeouts, and the Canadians (11-21) blanked the visiting Dust Devils (14-18). Adrian Ramos hit a two-run homer and Dominic Abbadessa drove in a pair for Vancouver, which swept the three-game series.
Salem-Keizer 8, Hillsboro 2: Franklin Labour hit his league-leading 13th homer and the visiting Volcanoes (20-12) beat the Hops (20-12) to pull into a tie for first in the South Division. Beicker Mendoza went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs and starter Jacob Lopez struck out four over five five-hit shutout innings for S-K.
Eugene 8, Boise 1: Luis Vazquez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Emeralds (14-18) beat the Hawks (15-17). Eugene starter Kohl Franklin struck out five over four innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk.
Texas Rangers affiliates
San Antonio 6, Nashville (AAA) 5: Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the eighth inning and the Missions (60-36) edged the visiting Sounds (40-55). Patrick Wisdom went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Matt Davidson and Zack Granite had RBIs for Nashville.
Frisco (AA) 5, Tulsa 2: Andretty Cordero and Michael De Leon had two hits and an RBI apiece and the visiting RoughRiders (42-51) topped the Drillers (50-44). Rafael Montero struck out five over three shutout innings and Emmanuel Clase earned his eighth save with 1.1 perfect innings.
Down East (High-A): Off day.
Hickory (Low-A) 5, Kannapolis 4 (10): Matt Whatley and Pedro Gonzalez had run-scoring hits in the bottom of the 10th and the Crawdads (58-33) edged the visiting Intimidators (41-53). Ryan Anderson homered twice and Rangers first-round pick Josh Jung went 2 for 4 in his debut for Hickory.