NEW YORK _ Mike Minor scattered five hits in 7 1/3 innings Monday, and Delino DeShields connected for a three-run homer as the Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees 7-0.
It was the first time the Yankees were shut out since June 30, 2018, the second-longest streak in MLB history.
Minor walked one and struck out five to win for the 12th time this season, and he showed no ill-effects after he was struck in the buttocks on a line drive by the Yankees' first batter of the game, D.J. LeMahieu.
Minor (12-8) recovered to get the out at first base. He got 20 more outs to lower his ERA to 3.12.
Shawn Kelley and Emmanuel Clase finished off the shutout.
DeShields' blast capped a four-run eighth and was one of three homers hit by the Rangers. Jose Trevino and Shin-Soo Choo hit solo homers, and Nomar Mazara drove in the game's first run with a first-inning sacrifice fly that scored Elvis Andrus.
Andrus had three of the Rangers' 12 hits in a game that had its first pitch delayed 2 hours, 52 minutes by rain.
