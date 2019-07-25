July 25-- Jul. 25--A person spotted missing 13-year-old Hunter Simmons in north Spokane Wednesday, and police reunited him with his family.
Simmons was last seen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. north of Spokane Community College, and police asked for help finding him about two hours later. He was located just after 4:30 p.m. the following day on the 4000 block of North Market Street, said Officer Joshua Laiva, a Spokane Police Department spokesperson.
Simmons also went missing on the afternoon of July 12. Laiva said it's unclear why he went missing in both cases.