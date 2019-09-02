Sept. 02-- Sep. 2--UPDATE: Elishah Saheb has been located safe by Vancouver Police Department missing-persons detectives. No other information has been made available by police.
------
The Vancouver Police Department's Missing Person's Unit is asking for help finding Elishah Saheb, 18, of Vancouver. She is student at Vancouver's Hudson's Bay High School.
Saheb is a Asian female, 5 foot, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, black leggings and black flip flop style sandals.
She was last seen about 7:45 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 2200 block of N.E. 50th Circle in Vancouver. Saheb took out the trash and never returned. Her purse and backpack were left at home and her cellphone is currently turned off. She doesn't drive and is not associated with any particular vehicle.
Any Vancouver residents with surveillance cameras set up at their homes in the area are asked to review the footage for any possible sighting of Saheb or anything suspicious that may be related to the case. Anyone with information about Saheb or her whereabouts are asked to call 911.