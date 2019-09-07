Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--A missing Yakima senior citizen's truck has been found, but authorities are still looking for him.
Bernard Schieber's black, full-size Chevrolet pickup was found last week in a closed portion of the Yakama reservation, said Yakima County Sheriff's Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Schieber, 86, has not been seen since Aug. 8, when he left his home in the 2500 block of South 84th Avenue in Yakima. He is suffering from dementia, and when he left home he had a quarter-tank of gas and no money, according to the sheriff's office.
He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 190 pounds; he has blue eyes and gray hair.
The sheriff's office issued silver alert asking for the public's help on Aug. 8. Anyone with any information about Schieber is asked to call 509-574-2500.
Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.