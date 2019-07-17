July 17-- Jul. 17--UPDATE: Fiona Belden has been located and is safe, according to Vancouver police.
Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning in Vancouver's Parkside neighborhood.
Fiona Belden was last seen in the area of Northeast 31st Street and Northeast 146th Avenue between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to a Vancouver Police Department news release. She is described at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and roughly 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information can contact Vancouver police through 911 or 311 or their local police agency.