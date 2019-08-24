FORT WORTH, Texas _ A missing boy and his non-custodial mother, who were at the center of an Amber Alert, were found dead in a car in a downtown Waxahachie parking garage Friday night, police said.
Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann, 6, and Candace Harbin, 46, were visually identified as two deceased individuals inside a car in a parking garage near the Ellis County Courthouse, police said. The minivan mentioned in the alert was located in the garage, police said, and officers had been advised there were two unresponsive people inside.
The details of Wiedemann and Harbin's deaths aren't being released at this time "as this is an ongoing investigation," police said.
Police said earlier Friday evening they believed Harbin was traveling with Wiedemann.
Wiedemann's father, John Wiedemann, called police at around 9 a.m. Friday and reported that his son and the boy's mother _ from whom he was estranged _ had possibly disappeared. Police attempted to locate the boy and couldn't find him, and they eventually issued an Amber Alert around 5:20 p.m.
Police also issued an arrest warrant for Harbin for kidnapping.
The department posted Friday evening on Facebook, saying police believed Ollie Wiedemann to be in "imminent danger." He had last been seen in Waxahachie wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes, according to the alert.
Harbin, who did not have legal custody of Wiedemann, was driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan with the Texas license plate FLW5767, police said.
Waxahachie is in Ellis County, about 40 miles southeast of Fort Worth.
___
