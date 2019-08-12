Another big accolade is in store for Missy Elliott this year.
The hip-hop star will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV VMAs on Aug. 26 ? two months after she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
The Video Vanguard Award is the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award at the VMAs, which take place at Newark's Prudential Center this year.
"Missy's impact on the music landscape is indelible," Brad Gillmer, Viacom's head of music and music talent, said in a statement Monday. "Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched."
Elliott will also perform at this year's VMAs, marking her first performance at the award show since 2003.
"I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award," Elliott tweeted Monday. "I Thank my FANS 'Supafriends' who fought diligently to see this day come."
Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyonce, The Beatles and David Bowie are among past recipients of the honor.
Elliott, 48, is known for hit songs including "Lose Control," "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It."
Monday's announcement notably included Michael Jackson's name at the front of the Video Vanguard Award title. There had been speculation over whether Jackson's name would be dropped following the release of the "Leaving Neverland" HBO documentary that brought renewed attention to sexual misconduct allegations against him.
In June, Elliott ? whose full name is Melissa Arnette Elliott ? became the first female hip hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
