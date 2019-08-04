WASHINGTON _ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured a shoulder Sunday morning.
"This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville," spokesman David Popp said in a statement.
The Kentucky Republican, 77, has long faced movement challenges, particularly with stairs, dating back to his childhood battle to overcome polio.
McConnell had attended the political event of the year in western Kentucky on Saturday, the annual Fancy Farm picnic.
Popp said in the statement that McConnell would be working from his residence in Louisville. He said the senator had already reached out to Republican senators from states with communities coping with the aftermath of mass shootings this weekend.
"This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend," Popp said.
