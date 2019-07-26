July 26-- Jul. 26--MOSES LAKE -- The Moses Lake School Board has agreed to buy land east of Moses Lake as the site of the district's next elementary school.
"We have a firm location for Elementary School No. 11," said School Board President Elliott Goodrich during a regular meeting on Thursday.
Goodrich said the district has reached an agreement to purchase roughly 78 acres along Road L NE between Wheeler Road and East Nelson Road across from Guarding Angels Cemetery.
According to data from the Grant County Assessor's Office, the parcel is currently owned by Bitfortune LLC, a company registered in the Seattle suburb of Kenmore to Changli Liu, who is also the registered owner of Imining, LLC, which has a mailing address on Third Avenue in downtown Moses Lake.
The county assessor valued the land at around $538,000 in 2019, though Bitfortune reported buying the parcel for $1.4 million in February 2018.
Goodrich said as part of the deal, the value of the land still needs to be assessed.
The new elementary school is one of two proposed under the district's revised construction plan. In February 2017, voters approved a $135 million construction bond for a second high school and another elementary school. However, opposition to the plan resulted in a year-long court challenge and the election of two new high school opponents -- Goodrich and Vickey Melcher -- to the school board in late 2017.
As a result, the board held a series of in-depth study sessions and several contentious public hearings in order to change the mix of construction projects covered by the bond, which is allowed under state law.
Goodrich said that nothing has been decided yet about the location of Elementary School No. 12.
Under the original plan, the district's eleventh elementary school was going to be sited on the north side of Yonezawa Boulevard across from the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center.
However, drawings of the proposed new mini-high school -- which will sit on school district land between Moses Lake High School and CB Tech -- show that space now vacant.
The district also owns 22 acres south of Yonezawa across from CB Tech and still owns the 57-acre site at the intersection of West Valley Road and Paxson Drive where it had originally planned to build the second high school.
