Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--RIDGEFIELD -- While nobody in Ridgefield has perfected time travel, some Ridgefield High School students will be thrown for a loop when classes start this week.
"We left the 1960s and came into 2019 with these new classrooms," Superintendent Nathan McCann said, showing off one of the eight new science labs at the high school.
Ridgefield High School, which was completed in the last 1960s, is home to one of the newest buildings on campus: a two-story, 45,000-square-foot building with 20 classrooms and a new, larger library.
Funding for the roughly $27 million project comes from the $78 million bond voters approved in 2017. To make room for the new building, the district demolished two buildings, totaling a combined 21,000 square feet, according to Scott Rose, project manager for the bond projects.
One of those buildings was the main office. The other was the old building with science rooms, which was knocked down after the most recent school year ended so no students were displaced during construction. The main office was relocated to a portable building during construction.