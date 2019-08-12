Add hand-crafted artistry in your bedroom, bathroom or other room in the house with the hand-carved Balinese floral wood relief available through Novica.com for $84.95. The wall medallion is made by Mali artist Made Mulyani from suar wood, which comes from the region's large tropical suar tree.
Suar wood is often used to make furniture, but Mulyani uses it to create wooden wall reliefs in many different styles. This floral wood relief is 12 inches in diameter and features a raised flower in the exact center of the medallion and larger petals that extend outward to the sides. This Balinese floral wood relief was inspired by the intricate designs found in temples in Bali in the Indian Ocean. The medallion ships from Indonesia at a very reasonable price and supports local craftspeople as well as the global spread of artisanal work.
Because the reliefs are made of different cuts of suar wood, each one may have slight variations in wood grain and color from the others. The wood reliefs come with a small hook on the back for hanging. One of my favorite features of this relief, in addition to all this detail, is the 'Mulyani' signature etched into the back.
Mulyani, who was born to a wood-carving family in Mali, learned her craft from her parents and her brother. She sells other similar-sized reliefs for Novica.com, including a lotus blossom circle, a flowering Om and a morning blossom. Most of her reliefs are priced a less than $100 and the reviews for her work are stellar. A small 'about' card comes with the relief, providing more background on her work.
