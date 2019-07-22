Whether it's time for the summer county fair, the 4-H exposition, or the regional rodeo, you can take your Western look to a whole new height with the Floral leather belt, $48, at Sheplers.com.
The Floral Leather belt is made by Ariat, a company that has been around since 1933, and produces boots, clothing, and other Western wear.
The brown leather belt features a stamped, vine-like print from top to bottom. This belt, at 1.5 inches in height, draws the eye to the top of the jeans when threaded through the loops. The belt's most stunning feature, however, is the large rectangular buckle that practically dares anyone to look away.
The silver-toned buckle continues the vine print from the belt and also features small, four-petaled flowers. It's the acrylic rhinestones encrusted in the buckle and placed entirely around its perimeter that bring the buckle its sparkle and shine. The compliments may be unending when wearing this Floral Leather belt.
And, if you want to customize the belt, remove the buckle and put a new buckle in. The belt comes in four sizes: S (28-30 inches); M (32-34 inches); L (36-38 inches) and XL (40-42 inches). Measure your waist before ordering and measure your hips if the belt is going to be worn on low-waisted jeans. The bonus of this Ariat belt is that it runs true to size.
