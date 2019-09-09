Start the back-to-school year off right with a NaturalLife.com T-shirt featuring an uplifting saying _ after all, busy moms constantly need inspiration! NaturalLife.com is an online company selling tees in both boxy and boho fits, but its Perfect Fit Tee is the one that most comfortably hugs the upper frame and retains a silhouette style.
The company's https://www.naturallife.com/soul-shine-m-perfect-fit-tee.html is one of its tees to come in the Perfect Fit style. This tee goes nicely with a pair of jeans and has flattering ruffled edges around the neckline, arm holes and waist. Other tees for sale on the site lack this pretty, feminine finish, but cost the same price, at $28. The T-shirt comes in only one color _ army green _ but has a multi-colored flower on the front that boasts the saying "Do More of What Makes Your Soul Shine" in the center.
The tee is a comfortable blend of 50% polyester, 25% rayon and 25% cotton. The hemline truly sits at the hips, making it satisfactorily lengthy for those who are long-waisted. You will be pleased at how well this one retains its original size and shape. The T-shirt should be washed in cold water and tumble-dried on low.
The "Soul Shine" T-shirt comes in S, M, L and XL sizes. It also is available in a sleeveless, loose-fit option, for $26, but lacks the ruffled edges around the neck, arms and waist that make is so endearing.
