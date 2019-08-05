Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--TODAY -- The latest data on local home sales is reported by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Recent months have shown a decline in median year-over-year prices, though the market has been stronger in lower-cost outlying areas.
TUESDAY: Primary election results will show, among other things, whether involvement by business interests and unions in Seattle's City Council races has influenced the outcomes.
WEDNESDAY: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announces plans for so-called the Mercer Mega Block, nearly three blocks of city-owned land in the heart of South Lake Union. ... Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference, where analysts are likely to press for the latest outlook on the grounded 737 MAX.