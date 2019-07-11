July 11-- Jul. 11--BELLINGHAM -- The next slate of apartments is being proposed along Lincoln Street in the Samish neighborhood.
An application was submitted for a consolidated development permit to build three buildings that include 72 apartment units along with retail and office space. The project is at 3805 Elwood Ave. at the Lincoln Street/South Samish Way intersection near Interstate 5.
The proposed apartment complex will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The overall project will include 106 parking spaces.
Written comments and requests for information can be sent by email to Brian Smart, city planner, at bsmart@cob.org. Comments on the project are due Thursday, July 11.