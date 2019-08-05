BALTIMORE -- In a season-long series of next-man-up contributions by unsung Yankees, Mike Ford moved into the spotlight.
Recalled between games of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, the lefty-hitting Ford launched a go-ahead home run in Monday night's eighth inning at Camden Yards.
Another faulty start by Masahiro Tanaka was largely forgotten as the Yankees ran off with a 9-6 win before 20,151 fans.
Of course, half the house was filled with fans of the AL East leaders.
And they stood to cheer lefty-hitting Mike Tauchman's second homer of the night, also off the left-handed Paul Fry in the pivotal eighth inning.
That's two more big, late-game moments from players who weren't exactly stars rolling around Yankees Universe when this injury-plagued season began.
Plus, no. 9 hitter Breyvic Valera delivered a big, two-run triple and backup catcher Austin Romine homered, helping the Yankees to their 13th straight win against the O's dating to July 11, 2018.
And don't forget would-be fourth outfielder Brett Gardner, who went 3-for-4 with a homer. He's been reinstalled as the regular center fielder, with Aaron Hicks (strained flexor, right elbow) sidelined for the second time this year.
It was the Yankees' sixth straight win, but the Orioles' consolation prize was Jonathan Villar's hitting for the cycle _ finishing with a ninth-inning single off Aroldis Chapman.
___
(c)2019 The Record (Hackensack, N.J.)
Visit The Record (Hackensack, N.J.) at www.NorthJersey.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.