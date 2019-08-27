Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--At least seven Wapato city employees have lost their jobs following a decision earlier this month to eliminate their positions.
The Wapato City Council passed a resolution at its Aug. 7 meeting that immediately defunded and eliminated all nonunion, contractual or appointed employees not authorized in the budget or with contract approval from the City Council -- including those serving as assistants to Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa and former administrator Juan Orozco.
The resolution also eliminated all seasonal and part-time positions as of Aug. 16. Exemptions included certified pool staff, who will be employed until Sept. 1 -- the day after the formal closing of the pool.
In August, Alvarez-Roa declared that Wapato was officially in a financial crisis.
Who was impactedAlvarez-Roa said seven individuals are no longer employed with the city because of the ordinance defunding their positions. They are Elizenda Cantu, Joel Torres, Danae Pugh, Ericha Rocha, Cristina Roselli, Armando Garcia and Herman Diaz, she said in an email.
Pugh, who is Alvarez-Roa's daughter, and Cantu, who is the daughter of Councilwoman Ira Cantu, both worked at the community center.
Torres is a City Councilman who has said at a previous council meeting that he was doing maintenance work in the city cemetery.
Orozco's daughter, Rocha, served as a deputy clerk. Roselli was an employee who handled public records requests.
Garcia was hired for a temporary summer position.
Diaz, who said he was related to Orozco as a first cousin, had worked for the city in multiple roles, first as a full-time maintenance worker, then as a temporary building code instructor. At the time of his termination, he was doing temporary maintenance work for the city.
More of the storyDiaz and Cantu returned calls for comment about their situations.
Diaz said he was on vacation with his family at the beach around Aug. 9 when he received word, via phone call, from Councilman Chuck Stephens asking if he had heard about his termination. Diaz said he left the beach a day early and went to talk with his supervisor at the city's sewer plant.
"At that point I already knew I had been fired," he said. "It was just common knowledge. Dora never talked to me."
Diaz said he has received no paperwork formally dismissing him to date. Cantu also said she didn't receive written notice that her work with the city had ended.
Cantu said she was working with about 16 children at the community center on Aug. 8 when she received a phone call from City Hall. Cantu said that then-city clerk treasurer Kim Grimm read her an email over the phone that had come from Alvarez-Roa, saying there were not enough children who used the community center, that her services were no longer needed, and that she needed to leave the premises immediately and not return to work.
Cantu said her co-worker for the day had stepped out to lunch. So she called City Hall and received permission to stay with the children, who otherwise would have been left unattended, until her co-worker returned. Then she left.
Cantu said Alvarez-Roa never contacted her about the termination.
"It's wrong how she let me go," she said. "If she was a person of her word, she would have called me to her office and told me directly. But she didn't."
Cantu said she has since received numerous messages from the parents in the community, wondering why she isn't at work. Though she originally signed on as a part-time employee, Cantu said she had been working five days a week at the time of her termination: from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Wapato resident Jose Vela Sr. said he was concerned Cantu was let go. He said he had two children who attend events at the community center and they also were upset she would not be returning to work.
"There are plenty of kids that go there," he said. "She is the one that takes care of our children at the community center, and she does a very, very good job."
Diaz and Cantu said they enjoyed the work they had done for the city during their employment.
Diaz said he was proud of the work he had done in the city cemetery, including raising headstones that had sunk into the ground. Cantu said she misses working with the children she has known since last November, when she started work at the community center.
Diaz said he's looking for other maintenance jobs. Cantu said she also is seeking work.
"The only other thing I have to say is that I hope that whoever becomes mayor keeps the community center open," Cantu said. "The community needs those services."
