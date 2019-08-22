Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--More than a million dollars' worth of cocaine was found inside shipments of bananas at three Safeway stores in Bellingham, Federal Way and Woodinville, according to police.
The King County Sheriff's Office recovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine, valued at more than $550,000, at the Safeway in Woodinville, KING 5 News reported.
"That's huge," King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott told the station. "We don't see that very often."
Employees at the Bellingham Safeway were unpacking boxes of bananas on Sunday when they found packs of cocaine stacked at the bottom of the boxes and immediately called police, according to the KING story.
It was not immediately clear where the bananas were grown. KING reported that the distribution center for Safeway, which is outside of the state, distributes to 144 stores on the West Coast.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is reportedly investigating all three discoveries.