July 24-- Jul. 24--Power outages on the South Hill left more than 5,300 homes without electricity Tuesday evening.
The outages were first reported at about 6:30 p.m., Avista spokesperson Kim Vollan said. Temperatures were more than 90 degrees as of 7:30 p.m.
Crews were still determining the cause of the outages at that time, Vollan said.
Avista estimated it would restore power to 2,420 homes south of the Glenrose area by 9:30 p.m. Vollan estimated power at the 2,835 homes closer to Lincoln Heights would be back on around 10:30 p.m.
Spokane and much of Eastern Washington were under a Red Flag warning starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Wednesday due to expected thunderstorms and 40 mph gusts of wind.
Spokane County Fire District 8 firefighters responded at about 7 p.m. to a scene at 6218 E. 37th Ave. where wind broke tree limbs over a power line. Avista Utilities crews were en route, according to a tweet from the Fire District 8 union. Vollan said this was not the cause of the major outages on the South Hill.
This story is developing and will be updated.